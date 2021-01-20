Recent reports of vehicles breaking through the ice underscore the need for ice anglers and others to check ice thickness. The date on the calendar or old tracks in the snow have no bearing on what the ice is like today. Because conditions can vary widely even on the same body of water, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends people check ice thickness at least every 150 feet. Anyone heading onto the ice should have ice picks easily accessible and wear a life jacket or other flotation device (except when they’re inside a vehicle). The DNR’s ice safety page has more safety tips and ice-thickness recommendations.
