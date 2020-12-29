The East Central Regional Transportation Coordinating Council in alliance with Tri-CAP and Mille Lacs Health System, is interested in your need for expanded public transportation service coverage around the Vineland area of Northern Mille Lacs County. A survey is available to you online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/VinelandMLCo and paper surveys are available at the Grand Market in Vineland. We ask that you submit only one survey per person and to please fill out the 13 questions of the survey’s entirety. This survey will close on Jan. 15, 2021. We so appreciate your feedback as we are challenged to assist in your need for greater transportation coverage.
