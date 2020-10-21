On October 15, 2020, at 7:38 p.m. the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s 911 PSAP Center received a call reporting a lost hunter in the area of the 3400 block of 30th Avenue, Onamia, MN.
The lost hunter was identified as Michael Kleinschrodt, a 72-year-old male from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The last known contact was made by a reporting party at approximately 2:30 p.m. It was reported that Kleinschrodt was turned around after an encounter with a black bear and he was unsure of his location.
An emergency ping of Kleinschrodt’s phone was done to establish his last known location. The phone battery was dead, and the last ping location received was 11.12 miles northeast of the cell tower at 12928 357th Street, Onamia.
Reporting parties were at the area in Mille Lacs County and reported it was unknown when Kleinschrodt had gone hunting. He had taken a cross bow and hunting clothing. The reporting parties were unsure of Kleinschrodt’s direction of travel other than he would have initially traveled east as he was parked on the west side of the property. Reporting parties provided a hand drawn map of the approximate locations of established trails and deer stands. It was believed that Kleinschrodt had been in the area of the southeast corner of the property as he described a deer stand that is in that area.
At the start of the search, no aircraft was available. Drones from surrounding agencies, along with searchers from Mille Lacs County, Mille Lacs Tribal Police, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, did the initial search.
The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter became available and was routed to assist in the search. The search was expanded to a broader area including surrounding areas that intersect trails from the property. Upon searching the area, a sounding technique was used and eventually a response from Kleinschrodt was heard.
The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter advised that they had located Kleinschrodt a short distance from the search party. Kleinschrodt was located at approximately 1:13 a.m. The temperature was approximately 34 degrees at the time. Kleinschrodt was transported to the Mille lacs Health Systems by ambulance where he was medically assessed and released.
Thank yous are extended to all the agencies and volunteers that helped with locating Kleinschrodt. Time and cold temperatures were not working in the search’s favor. Their professionalism and cooperation brought this emergency to a great ending.
