The Mille Lacs County Sheriff reported that at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a party was bow hunting in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area near Queens Road and 60th Avenue, southwest of Isle.
The adult caller reported that his father, who he was hunting with, had been shot in the arm and that the bullet had traveled into his chest or abdomen area. He stated that his father had been shot with a small caliber rifle by another adult male while he was out small game hunting. The caller said they did not know the man who had shot him.
Deputies responded to the area and were able to locate the parties with the assistance of Mille Lacs County dispatch using the caller's GPS coordinates from his phone. The injured party was transported out of the woods via ATV where he was treated by the Onamia ambulance service and then transferred to North Memorial Air Care on scene who flew him to a metro area hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The party suspected of firing the shot that injured the man was located and transported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning regarding the incident.
This investigation is still ongoing.
