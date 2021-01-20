The Mille Lacs County Pandemic Economic Relief Grant program is now accepting applications from eligible small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic including any business interruption caused by a required closure by a State of Minnesota Emergency Executive Order in 2020.
Mille Lacs County is receiving approximately $504,979.42 from the State of Minnesota as part of a COVID-19 relief fund. Eligible businesses may receive a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to assist with eligible expenses. The minimum grant amount is $1,000.
All eligible businesses are encouraged to apply, but priority will be given to businesses that did not qualify or receive a COVID-19 Business Relief Payment from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Businesses with multiple locations in the State of Minnesota must use grant funds awarded by Mille Lacs County for business expenses for the location(s) within Mille Lacs County. Complete Pandemic Economic Relief Grant program guidelines and a grant application can be found at www.millelacs.mn.gov.
Businesses are required to thoroughly review grant program guidelines to determine program eligibility before applying. No paper applications will be accepted.
Completed digital applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2020 to be considered. Mike Wimmer Economic Development Manager (320) 983-8239 michael.wimmer@millelacs.mn.gov.
