Candidate filing for MLEC director positions from Districts Two, Five, Six, and Seven is now open.
One-year term to complete the remainder of a three-year position in:
District 2 - includes members whose electric account numbers start with 35, 38, 49 and 50.
Three-year terms in:
District 5 - includes members whose electric account numbers start with 40, 41, 45 or 46. The present director is Don Appel of Aitkin.
District 6 - includes members whose electric account numbers start with 7, 8, 11, 12, 13,14, 18,19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26 or 27. The present director is Bruce Robinson of Palisade.
District 7 - includes members whose electric account numbers start with 39, 47, 48 or 53. The present director is Michael Reem of Aitkin.
If you are an MLEC member receiving electricity in one of the districts listed above and are interested in filing for a director position, call Kassie Peterson at 927-8243 or 800-450-2191 or, email kpeterson@mlecmn.com for director election filing forms and a complete information packet. All filings must be received by Feb. 26, 2021.
You can find additional district and annual meeting information on the MLEC website, www.mlecmn.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.