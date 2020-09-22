Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to move lower, falling to 7.4% in August, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota added a seasonally adjusted 40,500 payroll jobs in August, up 1.5% from July. The U.S. gained 1.371 million payroll jobs in August, up 1.0% from July. The national unemployment rate is at 8.4% for August.
“We are continuing to see steady job growth and a decline in unemployment in Minnesota, but it will take some time to replace jobs lost during the pandemic,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “While job growth in Minnesota was stronger in August than in July, growth continues to be uneven across industries and occupations. People in lower income occupations continue to be most impacted by job loss.”
Minnesota unemployment has dropped steadily since reaching a high of 9.9% in May, which was the month with the highest pandemic-related unemployment. In June, Minnesota’s unemployment rate was 8.6% and in July it was 7.6%.
The number of unemployed workers in Minnesota stood at 231,599 in August, down 4,948 from July and down 71,367 since May, when the number peaked at 302,966. The number of employed people rose 24,766 in August and 114,545 since its trough in May.
Employment fell in August over the year in all Minnesota Metropolitan Statistical Areas.
