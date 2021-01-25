The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be hosting an online tree sale open house on January 27th from 11am-2pm. You can find the event link on the SWCD website or type this URL on your web browser: https://uso2web.zoom.us/j/87163276420
The open house will consist of presentations on native shoreline restorations, goat grazing on invasive buckthorn, and private forest management tips. Also, there will be breakout sessions where you can ask questions about the tree sale and other SWCD programs. Discounts will be available to participants at the open house. ($10 off on tree sale orders over $100)
According to Melissa Barrick, District Manager, “The SWCD goal is to reach a million trees for Crow Wing County and beyond. The SWCD also created a brand-new shop page with pictures and diagrams. This page is super easy to use. To order your trees, plants, shrubs for your property visit cwswcd.org the click on the shop tab. The deadline to order is February 28, 2021 “
The trees and plants will be available for pickup:
Dates: Thursday, May 6: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, May 7: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Location: Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, Curling Building
Address: 13 street/CR 45 Brainerd, MN
If you have any questions about the tree sale open house, please call 218-828-6197 or email adam@cwswcd.org.
