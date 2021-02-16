The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a six part webinar series titled: Beef Calving Essentials Webinar Series. The Zoom meetings will be held on February 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, and 25 from 8:00pm-9:00pm CST. The series will focus on different considerations to prepare for calving on beef cattle operations. Farmers, 4-H’ers, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.
February 18th: Calving Trouble: When to Help Her and Intervene. Topics to be discussed: Recognizing the signs of dystocia (difficult birth), how to help her, tools to have on hand. Speaker: Dr. Joe Armstrong DVM, Cattle Production Systems Extension Educator
February 22nd: Helping Newborn Calves: Colostrum Needs, Teaching Calves to Nurse and the Grafting Process. Topics to be discussed: How to care for young and newborn calves. Speakers: Eric Mousel, Cow Calf Management Extension Educator and Dana Adams, Stearns, Benton, and Morrison Counties Extension Educator
February 25th: Management of Calf Scours. Speakers: Dr. Tony Dank, USDA Veterianian. Pre-registration is required. Please register at z.umn.edu/CalvingSeries by 5:00 pm CST the day before each event. You will receive a Zoom link after registration closes. If you are unable to attend the live sessions, you will receive the recordings for all the sessions via email at the end of the series. Any questions please contact: Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu
