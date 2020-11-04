District 15A Republican Rep. Sondra Erickson took another legislative general election victory.
With 100% precincts reporting, Erickson has 14,571 votes (74.22%) and has outpaced DFL challenger Cal Schmock, who has tallied 5,030 votes (25.62%).
There are 30 write-in candidates for District 15A, which includes precincts in Mille Lacs County, Kanabec County, and Sherburne County. Precincts in Milaca and Princeton have yet reported results.
(0) comments
