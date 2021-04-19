Sheriff’s Report
Friday, April 2
Fire - Isle, 1:37 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Put out unattended fire.
Welfare Check - Isle, 2:42 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Slumper.
Transport - St. Cloud, 8:41 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One new commit.
Transport - St. Paul, 9:40 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Transport COVID tests to Minnesota Department of Health.
Remove Unwanted - Garrison, 1:06 p.m.
Fire - Isle, 2:36 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Grass fire.
Theft - Isle, 6:43 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of vehicles and camper.
Saturday, April 3
Theft - Onamia, 11:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Theft of wallet.
Driving Complaint - Pease, 12:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Road rage.
Juvenile Complaint - Milaca, 5:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Neighbor kids messing with mailbox.
Suspicious Activity - Wahkon, 8:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle.
Fire - Milaca, 8:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Burning tires.
Sunday, April 4
Mailbox Vandalism - Garrison, 8:30 a.m.
Traffic - Onamia, 4:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Traffic pursuit.
Civil Issue - Foreston, 8:50 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Wants a female removed.
Disturbance - Onamia, 9:07 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Arguing over a child.
Monday, April 5
Transport - Lino Lakes, 7:12 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One juvenile.
Threats Complaint - Wahkon, 9:56 a.m.
Transport - St. Cloud, 9:59 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant.
Transport - Lino Lakes, 10:14 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One juvenile transport to RJC Lino.
Suspicious Activity - Onamia, 11:12 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 11:43 a.m.
Medical - Wahkon, 8:31 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fall with injuries.
Animal - Foreston, 8:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Neighbor’s goats on reporting party’s property.
Disturbance - Wahkon, 11:24 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Fight outside.
Tuesday, April 6
Fire - Garrison, 9:25 a.m.
Transport - Brainerd, 12:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant.
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 9:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Long form DWI charges.
Wednesday, April 7
Driving Complaint - Onamia, 2:30 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Semi wrong way driver.
Accident - Onamia, 5:51 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle off road.
Transport - Marshall, 11:39 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on Mille Lacs County warrant.
Accident - Garrison, 9:35 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Vehicle off road.
Agency Assist - Onamia, 9:45 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two juveniles took off about a half an hour ago.
Missing Adult - Onamia, 9:46 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Disturbance - Garrison, 12:44 a.m.
Disturbance - Onamia, 4:52 p.m.
Jail Incident - Milaca, 6:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Two inmates involved in fight.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 9:29 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Male sleeping at the laundromat.
Driving Complaint - Foreston, 10:05 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Cars racing.
Agency Assist - Isle, 11:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Possible overdose.
Jail Roster
Friday, April 2
Waylon Boyd, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM False Name to Peace Officer, Fel 2nd Deg Agg Robb, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 1st Deg Burg x2, Misd 5th Deg Assault, Fel Check Forgery
Mark Kalberg, 31, Fel Dom Assault
Divito Lenow, 32, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, Misd Dom Assault
Ruben Wind, 34, Fel Viol No Contact Order, GM Obstruct, Fel 4th Deg Assault
Saturday, April 3
Jeremy Benoit, 40, GM Obstruct with Force, Misd Dis Cond, PM Burning Rest
Donald Warren, 57, GM CVO
Sunday, April 4
Alayna Ghost, 24, Misd Dom Assault, Misd 5th Deg Assault
June Nadeau, 18, Fel 2ns Deg Burg, Fel Theft, Fel 2nd Deg Criminal Damage to Prop
William Nayquonabe, 27, Misd HRO Viol
Daniel Reeves, 18, GM Dom Assault
Mya Saice, 18, Fel Flee in Motor Vehicle, Fel Motor Vehicle Theft
Joseph Spears, 38, GM Dom Assault, Misd Dom Assault
Tina Thiewes, 45, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
William West, 29, Fel 2nd Deg Assault
Monday, April 5
Raymond Benjamin, 53, Fel DWI
Michael Bies, 65, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM DAC-IPS, Misd Obstruct Legal Pro, Misd Flee on Foot, Fle 5th Deg Drug Poss, GM DAC-IPS, Misd No Insurance
Tuesday, April 6
Kevin Boyd, 36, MN DOC warrant #20DOC3080
Scott Orth, 60, Fel 5th Deg Drugs (Failed to Serve Jail Time)
Wednesday, April 7
Lance Kegg, 37, Fel Dom Assault
Patrick Lamberg, 36, Fel PV 5th Deg Drug Poss
Maria Ramos-Smith, 18, GM CVO, GM DWI, Misd DWI, Misd Underage Drinking, GM DWI, GM DWI
Scott Ridgley, 55, Misd DANCO Viol
Hevin Shingobe, 21, Fel 5th Deg Drugs x2
Tehya Wade, 23, Fel 3rd Deg Assault x2, Fel Mal Pun of Child x2, Fel Child Neglect x2, Misd Dom Assault x2
Darrin White, 23, Fel 2nd Deg Assault, GM 5th Deg Assault, GM 5th Deg Drug Poss, Misd Obstruct Legal Process
Thursday, April 8
Randall Nickaboine, 24, Fel 1st Deg Criminal Damage to Prop
Chad Minor, 46, Fel Interfere with 911 Call, GM Dom Assault
