Nearly $15 million in grants are available to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to people with disabilities and staff who support them. The Minnesota Department of Human Services already has distributed about $6.6 million in grants to 35 organizations in Minnesota.
The Disability Services provider public health grants are intended to work by:
• continuing or increasing use of individualized day or employment services;
• reducing use of congregate and sheltered workshop settings.
Providers who work under the Brain Injury, Community Access for Disability Inclusion, Community Alternative Care or Developmentally Disabilities waiver programs are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Nov. 16.
Applicants must describe their plan to spend grant money to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 by maintaining or increasing access to individualized employment services and reducing the use of congregate and sheltered workshop service settings. Each grant is capped at $200,000, but more funds may be issued if all eligible providers have received the maximum.
For more information, see Disability services provider public health grants and Disability Services Public Health grants FAQ page. Providers who have questions about the grants may send an email to dsd.responsecenter@state.mn.us
