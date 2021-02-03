State Representative Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, issued the following statement regarding Gov. Tim Walz’s 2021-2022 budget proposal. Gov. Walz is proposing $1.7 billion in new taxes including a 10% hike to Minnesota’s top tax bracket, a 15% hike to Minnesota’s business tax, and regressive tax hikes on cigarettes and vaping products that disproportionately hit low-income Minnesotans. The Governor is proposing just .3% in cuts ($150 million) out of a $52 billion budget.
“It is disappointing that Governor Walz is seeking to raise taxes and grow the size of government when so many Minnesotans are hurting because of government-mandated shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Erickson. “We should be looking to streamline government programs and reduce spending as a means of balancing the budget. This budget does not represent the values of Minnesota families. Instead, it takes more of their hard-earned money and continues government’s intrusion into our daily lives.”
Lawmakers and the Governor must pass a new two-year budget by June 30 to avoid a state government shutdown.
