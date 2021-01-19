Ali, 17, is a very social, ambitious and polite young man with a big heart! He is very outgoing and is quick to strike up a conversation with peers as well as adults. Ali describes himself as determined, resilient and open minded. He enjoys watching Netflix and loves the Avengers. As Ali nears adulthood, he would thrive from having strong mentors in his life who have a rich understanding about older youth.
Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
