The Mille Lacs Tribal Economy cohort of the Enterprise Academy includes presentations from business experts and provides insights and guidance as students work on their individual business plans. Classes are held once per week for 12 weeks and feature training specifically tailored to each student, with one-on-one assistance available to help create a realistic business plan.
Classes will be conducted via the Zoom videoconferencing platform until assurances have been gained during the pandemic that it’s safe for in-person meetings.
The application period is now open for February 2021 cohorts of the Enterprise Academy in St. Cloud and the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy area.
The Initiative Foundation believes in the drive and daring of local entrepreneurs to transform their lives and contribute to the revitalization of their communities. The Enterprise Academy, following the Entrepreneur Development Model pioneered by the Neighborhood Development Center (NDC) and its Build From Within Alliance, provides training, lending and one-one-one advising services to start and grow vital small businesses.
To preview the application questions to determine if this entrepreneurial startup program is right for you, or get right down to business and submit an application, visit: https://www.ifound.org/economy/enterprise-academy/.
