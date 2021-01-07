Two individuals are dead after emergency personnel responded to a medical event last evening on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge stated that an ambulance was dispatched to Vista Road in Isle regarding a patient that was unresponsive with a possible heart attack.
Emergency personnel from Mille Lacs Health System attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the patient died. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
While wrapping up at the scene, one of the paramedics had a medical event that is suspected to be a heart attack. After life saving measures were taken, the male paramedic was transferred to the hospital in Onamia and also passed away. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and recently identified as Toby Rowan.
An Honor Guard procession through Mille Lacs County from the medical examiner’s office in the Twin Cities to Crosby will take place today, Jan. 7 early in the afternoon. No specific time is listed.
Mille Lacs Health System released the following statement:
It is with great sadness that Mille Lacs Health System announces the death of paramedic Toby Rowan. The beloved friend and coworker passed away the night of Jan 6.
Toby had been a part of the MLHS EMS team since February 10, 2020. He also worked at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center EMS Service.
"His dedication and passion to EMS made him an amazing colleague, partner and care provider," said Bill Nelson, MLHS CEO. "The team will greatly miss Toby and his calm, professional demeanor. He will forever be remembered at Mille Lacs Health System."
