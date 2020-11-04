U.S. Senate race
Incumbent Tina Smith (D) defeated challenger Jason Lewis (R) with 48.78% of the total vote and 1,534,655 votes. Lewis currently has 43.49% of the total vote with 1,368,241 votes. Kevin O’Connor (LMN) has 5.89% of the total vote and 185,436 votes. Oliver Steinberg (GLC) has 1.77% of the total vote and 55,579 votes. There are 2,268 write-ins.
U.S. Representative District 8 race
As of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, with 796 of 802 precincts reporting (99.25%), incumbent U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber (R - Dist. 8) has defeated DFL challenger, Quinn Nystrom, with 56.69% of the vote and amassing 215,115 votes. Nystrom sits at 37.61% of the vote with 142,708 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker sits at 5.65% with 21,434 votes. There are 226 write-in votes.
