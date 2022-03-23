Following the opening protocols of the March Walkon City Council meeting, Mayor Ronda Bjornson, noting that two of the four Council members were absent and sensing there were a number of those who were present in the audience who were there to hear the Council discuss any revisions to the “short-term rental ordinance,” asked the Council to consider tabling the issue until the entire panel would be present, which would be at the May meeting. The Council agreed to revisit the issue at their May meeting.
The mayor then skipped down the agenda to “unfinished business” where the Council was asked to consider two items: whether or not to respond with discussion to the news that a high court judge ruled that the Mille Lacs Reservation does, indeed, include the 62,000 acres as per the treaty of 1855 and hear the status of the city’s request for any funding that may be available for stormwater sewer building in the future.
A person from the audience informed the Council that a full-page article from the Mille Lacs Band was forthcoming in the Mille Lacs Messenger explaining the ramifications of the latest ruling, to which the Council decided not to react at this time.
As for the sewer funds that may become available, the city clerk said she submitted the city’s stormwater management plan to the MLC so they will be on dock in case any money becomes available.
The meeting then shifted to an open forum, where the mayor opened the floor to three-minute opines from concerned citizens on any issue.
A Wahkon citizen, who was obviously concerned about the Council revisiting the short-term rental ordinance passed within the past year, stood and read from a prepared statement, saying, “I do not understand how, after spending an enormous number of man-hours by our city clerk, our zoning group, and city attorney and the Council, you could now be thinking about revisiting this new ordinance after less than a year. (adopted June 14, 2021) Not to mention the cost involved paying for the zoning groups fees to investigate and draft the new ordinance. To revisit this topic seems like a waste of further money.”
The speaker mentioned how well the 30-day minimum rental part of the ordinance had worked to date and went on to say: “We still do not have easy ability to enforce the rules and do not have the budget to bring the City of Isle police on board to help. A good number of Wahkon residents signed a petition just last year and their opinions have not changed. Our voices should count, also.”
As stated in the mayor’s opening announcement, the issue of revisiting this ordinance will be opened at the May Council meeting when hopefully the city’s planning commission would have met on this issue, the entire Council would be present.
With that, with just 13 minutes in order, the meeting was adjourned.
