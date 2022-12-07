Beth Crook, Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services Director, recently recounted a young woman in need of mental health services, who was stuck in the emergency department for days on end, in need of hospital admittance and a bed. For young people in crisis or struggling with maintaining mental health, “shortage of placements is a real problem.”
Crook presented to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners on behalf of Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, a residential facility located in Onamia and group home placement for young men who struggle with emotional and behavioral health issues, according to the NexusFamilyHealing.org. Nexus-Mille Lacs requested an increase of their per diem cost for 2023, which is made to the host county, Mille Lacs County.
The requested increase is 22.9% more than the previous per diem for their group home, New Trails, $312 from $253.81. For the residential programs, the proposed increase is up 9.4%, from $479.60 to $523.60. The per diem is the amount placing counties pay for placement. In a follow-up email, Executive Director Shannon Amundson stated, “Mille Lacs County has not utilized us historically.”
At the meeting, County Administrator Dillon Hayes stated that the contract, which will include the per diem rate, will be presented in December. He added that staff recommends accepting it.
Crook said a driving factor behind the increase is staffing and improving wages. “[They] continue to have struggles having enough staff to run at capacity,” she said.
The residential facility, Amundson said in a later email, has the capability to run four different programs simultaneously. Two “focus on youth with mental health/special needs, and two work with youth with problematic sexual behaviors.”
Hiring skilled workers and retaining them “is one of our most critical issues,” Amundson added in her email. While they have made strides in developing a “meaningful strategy,” which includes career planning, self-care and an EAP (employee assistance program), “starting pay for staff needs to increase as well.” As in so many other sectors at this time, Nexus-Mille Lacs has felt the effects of “the Great Resignation” and ongoing aftershocks of COVID.
“It’s essential to bring our starting pay for staff to market rate,” Amundson said. “In addition, we want to ensure our agency can effectively operate, providing the critical services needed for the youth we serve without a net loss.”
Commissioners asked Crook for a comparison of the per diem request to other similar programs. While there aren’t many to compare, it was mentioned that the per diem for residential treatment in Hennepin County is about $500. Amundson said later in a later email that Hennepin County “does not have a set rate for all providers; they work with each provider to establish a rate.”
At the meeting, Hayes said while the per diem request rate may be on the high end, it is not out of the ballpark.
Commissioner Dave Oslin expressed skepticism over accepting the per diem request. He believes raises have not worked in the past, but “they have a really good staff” at present.
Commissioners also inquired to law enforcement about the number of calls they receive to the residential facility and group homes. Jail Administrator Bradley Hunt said there are “fewer” calls there.
Amundson detailed in her email that Nexus-Mille Lacs has worked hard to integrate a trauma-informed approach in their work. “Our calls to law enforcement are down from years’ past largely because of the shared commitment from our organization and the local police department.” She referenced bi-monthly meetings with Onamia officials, like Mayor Marge Agnew, Police Chief Amy Mattison and Councilor Bill Hill. “We check in to ensure the calls that we make are appropriate.” Additionally, they have internal protocols for de-escalation.
The trauma-informed approach has resulted in “a reduction of the need for restraints.” Nexus-Mille Lacs has plans to train three staff members in Ukero, which is “a national crisis intervention program that offers an alternative to the use of restraints.” In 2023, they hope to train all staff in Ukero.
AspireMN, a member association of resources and advocacy for children, youth and families, highlighted in a memo the “staffing crisis” many residential mental health organizations are facing. That crisis has “impacted the whole human services field; children’s mental health providers lack the staff needed to provide quality care to children.” They believe that by “leveraging short-term funding to jump-start recruitment, hiring, training and retention strategies, the field can regain lost capacity and build readiness within the next months to care for more children.”
During the county board meeting, Crook said the board did not grant a per diem raise last year.
Amundson will be present at the Dec. 20 regular meeting to answer questions from the commissioners about the request.
