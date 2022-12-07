Beth Crook, Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services Director, recently recounted a young woman in need of mental health services, who was stuck in the emergency department for days on end, in need of hospital admittance and a bed. For young people in crisis or struggling with maintaining mental health, “shortage of placements is a real problem.”

Crook presented to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners on behalf of Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, a residential facility located in Onamia and group home placement for young men who struggle with emotional and behavioral health issues, according to the NexusFamilyHealing.org. Nexus-Mille Lacs requested an increase of their per diem cost for 2023, which is made to the host county, Mille Lacs County.

