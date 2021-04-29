Nitamigaabawiikwe, Nancy Gahbow, 52-year-old resident of Minneapolis, MN passed away on April 25, 2021. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Nitamigaabawiikwe, Nancy Gahbow was born on February 17, 1969 in Onamia, Minnesota to Arthur and Lorena (Mitchell) Gahbow. She was a Big Drum member and enjoyed attending ceremonial pow wows. Her grandchildren were her whole world, and she loved them dearly. Cooking, playing her scratch-offs, and being with family was how Nancy liked to spend her time.
Nitamigaabawiikwe, Nancy is survived by her son, Albert Gahbow; daughter, Dakota Gahbow; grandchildren, Kyla Gahbow, Kyel Gahbow, Kyleah Gahbow; brothers, Kyle Cash, Archie Cash Jr., Pete Gahbow, Erik Gahbow, Jared Gahbow, Tommy Benjamin; sisters, Corrina Cash, Sheena Gahbow, Rayna Gahbow; and many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lorena (Mitchell) Gahbow; sisters, Tami Gahbow, Alana Gahbow, Ruth Cash, Judy Gahbow, Janet Gahbow; brother, Bill Gahbow.
