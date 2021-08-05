Find the Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District booth at the Crow Wing County Fair August 3-7.
There will be nitrate testing daily from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
You will need to bring a fresh, water sample (taken within 1 day of analysis) with you. To take your sample, run your cold tap for five to ten minutes then collect about one cup of water in a plastic baggie (double bag) or clean jar. Keep the water cool until arrival.
Private wells should be tested for nitrate every other year. Nitrate occurs naturally and at safe and healthy levels in some foods (such as spinach and carrots) and comes from natural processes, such as plant decay. High levels of nitrate in water can be a result of runoff or leakage from fertilized soil, wastewater, landfills, animal feedlots, septic systems, or urban drainage.
For more information contact Bethany Chaplin via email bethany@cwswcd.org or by phone 218-828-6197.
