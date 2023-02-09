Chair Virgil Wind gave the activities director report in Brian Miner’s absence to the Onamia School Board at the Jan. 23 meeting held in the media center at the school. Wind reported the junior high speech team has traveled to meets in Pine City, Princeton and Milaca, where they earned multiple ribbons at each event. Their next meet is in Rush City on Jan. 26.
Wind said, “There are 14 students on the varsity speech team.” Their first meet will be on Jan. 28 at Cambridge-Isanti. The students of Isle and Onamia are getting ready to compete in the 5A Subsection One Act Play competition on Jan. 28 in Pine City. “They have been working on the play, 146 Point Flame by Matt Thompson; an historical play about the 1911 fire of a New York City clothing factory. It talks about the effects of negligent factory owners of the time and the impact it had on the women who worked for them,” Wind said. And he reminded everyone that the public performance is at Isle High school on Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.
The music department had the following events in January: Saturday, Jan. 7, All-Conference Honors Band and Choir Festival at Pine City, Monday, Jan. 9, All-Conference Honors Jazz Rehearsal at East Central Sunday, Jan. 22, Footloose at The Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Monday, Jan. 23, All-Conference Honors Jazz Rehearsal at East Central.
In sports, the boys and girls basketball seasons are underway. Wind said, “Varsity teams are still looking for their first wins.” On the other hand, the Raider wrestling team is currently 14-4. “They have a home meet against Pine City in Isle on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Onamia against Milaca on Thursday, Feb. 2, and we host the GRC Tournament in Isle on Friday, Feb. 10,” Wind said.
Wind noted, “We still have several game worker and event supervisor openings needed to be filled for the second half of the winter season.” The game worker list has been shared with all staff, administrators and school board members. Wind said a huge thank you to all those who have signed up to help out.
Wind said Onamia currently has the following before and after school programs scheduled for this spring: X-Class fifth and sixth grade, SMArt Night sixth and eighth grade, Pokemon Club seventh and eighth grade, X-Class seventh and eighth grade, Fun Life Skills Club fourth through sixth grades, Indigenous Arts and Culture Club seventh to 12th grade, Indigenous Arts and Culture Club ninth to 12th grade, Credit Recovery Raiders before school, Elementary Raiders before school, high school morning Speed and Strength.
