I try not to waste my time and energy on useless emotions. Jealousy, guilt, and regret are emotions that serve no purpose except to make you feel like garbage.
I didn’t wake up one day, wave a magic wand, and say, “Self, you will no longer feel these emotions!” It’s a process. It’s also a decision. Now, before you come at me with “you don’t choose your emotions.”
I have anxiety and depression. I am well-regulated because I take my medications regularly and I have a strong support system. I refuse to be a victim of my emotions.
I want to unpack this quickly.
Jealousy. It has been a hot minute since I’ve felt jealousy. Jealousy comes from comparison. And the only thing comparison will do is steal your joy. Every. Single. Time. The thought process of “I want what they have” will be an endless cycle of chasing your tail. (I am not talking about trying to better yourself - that’s wonderful.) The “grass is greener on the other side” mentality is a ruse. That beautiful green grass still needs tending and attention. And maybe, just maybe, if you change your glasses or the window you are looking out, the grass on your side of the fence will be just as beautiful.
Guilt. I am a mother and I was raised Catholic so guilt is something that runs through my veins. Until I decided that I wasn’t guilty of anything. Surely I wasn’t making all the right decisions, but at the time they seemed to bring me the most peace.
One of the things I tell my students is, “if you feel the need to hide this from your mom or grandma, you just shouldn’t do it.” That takes away many of the opportunities for feeling guilty. Guilt is just something we choose to feel for a decision we shouldn’t have made in the first place.
As moms, we have taken on this role of martyr and doer of all the things. And if we don’t or choose to take care of ourselves, we are somehow less of a mom.
I feel zero amounts of guilt when it comes to my children. You have read the stories about these beautiful yet trouble-making humans I created, so you know they are not perfect! They probably spend too much time on their phones. And they don’t help with chores enough.
And they both have my anxiety disorder. And I was a terrible pregnant lady and couldn’t carry them to term. One of them has learning differences and the other is an extreme perfectionist.
I mean, I should probably feel guilty for days! But I don’t. Because, if you were to ask either of them who loves them more than anything else in the world, I know exactly what they would say. Also, they are the coolest kids I know.
Regret. The whole reason I decided to write this piece was because I was struggling with regret.
I know our past makes us who we are today. I’m pretty good with that.
My regret lies in the hurt I caused the people I love while I was making my mistakes. My 20s were one big learning experience. So many mistakes and so many decisions that ended in disaster. While I was busy learning things the hard way, my parents had to sit by and watch what can only be described as a train wreck. I wish I could have learned my lessons without having caused my parents and other family members so much pain. That’s my regret.
Luckily we are 20 years past those disastrous years. Without them, I wouldn’t have moved to New York and found my husband. For that, I am grateful. As the new year begins, I will continue my tradition of not making resolutions. Instead, I will focus on being better than I was the day before. And maybe this year I will get over my fear of snakes!
Stephanie Oyler is a Messenger guest columnist and teacher at Onamia Schools.
