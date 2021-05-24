The Minnesota State Patrol reported two crashes with injuries occurred on northern Mille Lacs County roads over the weekend.
On Saturday, May 15, around 3:42 p.m., a Chrysler 300 was northbound on Hwy. 169 at Wakidaaki Drive in Kathio Township and left the roadway striking multiple trees. Ryan James Sund, age 25 of St. Cloud, was the drive and lone occupant in the vehicle. Sund received non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Sund was not wearing a seatbelt.
On Sunday, May 16 around 7:53 a.m., a 2015 Silverado driven by Daniel John Brtek, age 50 of Marine on St. Croix, was driving northbound on Hwy. 169 and Vineland Road in Kathio Township. A Chrysler 200 driven by Jeanette Lyn Bates, age 63 of Onamia, was driving southbound on Hwy. 169. A third party vehicle was passing the Silverado and caused Bates to swerve to avoid a head on crash. Bates lost control, hit a guardrail and spun into the Silverado causeing the Silverado to hit a guardrail.
Bates was taken to Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was wearing her seatbelt. No alcohol was involved. She had one passenger who remained unharmed.
Brtek, along with his passenger, were unharmed as well. Alcohol was not a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.