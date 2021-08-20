Norman (Norm) Hanson

Norman (Norm) Hanson

Born August -3rd - 1962 Passed Away August 9th 2021 at Scandia house in isle Mn

Norm was born to Raymond & Trynie Hanson in Princeton MN

He worked for Chad Milton in Onamia

Ken Webeck in Alaska gold mining

Chris Hoheisel - painting

Norm Loved to hunt and fish

He loved Drawing pictures

He loved being in the woods

he loved his Dogs

He loved to ride motorcycles and snowmobiles

He is Survived by his Mother Trynie , 3 brothers Ernest of Onamia ,Steven of Milaca ,Bruce of Onamia Mn , and 1 sister Helen of Onamia. 3 nephews. 1 neice and 2 great neices

He is processed in Death by his Father Raymond Hanson 1 Brother Alan

His Grandparents Garritte and Helen Polinder

And Carl and Randina Hanson

A Celebration of life will be held on September 4 at the Alliance church in Onamia Mn visitation is from 10-11am service at 11

