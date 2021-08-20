Norman (Norm) Hanson
Born August -3rd - 1962 Passed Away August 9th 2021 at Scandia house in isle Mn
Norm was born to Raymond & Trynie Hanson in Princeton MN
He worked for Chad Milton in Onamia
Ken Webeck in Alaska gold mining
Chris Hoheisel - painting
Norm Loved to hunt and fish
He loved Drawing pictures
He loved being in the woods
he loved his Dogs
He loved to ride motorcycles and snowmobiles
He is Survived by his Mother Trynie , 3 brothers Ernest of Onamia ,Steven of Milaca ,Bruce of Onamia Mn , and 1 sister Helen of Onamia. 3 nephews. 1 neice and 2 great neices
He is processed in Death by his Father Raymond Hanson 1 Brother Alan
His Grandparents Garritte and Helen Polinder
And Carl and Randina Hanson
A Celebration of life will be held on September 4 at the Alliance church in Onamia Mn visitation is from 10-11am service at 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.