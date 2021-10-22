The aurora borealis showed it’s colors, within the lens of a camera of course, on Tuesday, October 12. This photo was taken on Hwy. 169 in the driveway to the Harbor Inn in Garrison by Brian Dec.
If looking at the skies with the naked eye, one may have seen a dim green and white color. But with taken on a camera with a slow shutter speed, the colors appear more vivid.
