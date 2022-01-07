A few weeks ago, I caught myself saying “have a nice day” to a co-worker as I left the office. That might sound benign enough to most, except for the fact I can’t ever remember saying “have a nice day” to anyone in the 75 years I’ve been on this planet. It is not that I may feel someone should have a nice day, it’s just that I don’t use that phrase in every-day conversation. When I leave the office, I sometimes say, “it’s been a slice of heaven,” which has just as much personal meaning to those within earshot as when would say, “have a nice day.”
Many of us have niceties we say to others as we make our way through the day, but, let’s face it, I doubt whether or not those trite sayings have any real, gut-felt meaning. I trust most of the time, those phrases are just amount to small talk, something to fill dead space or “break the ice” as they say.
Personally, I choose not to use overused bromides when greeting or leaving someone. To utter inane greetings would just not be me, especially when those words would carry little or no sincerity at all. And if I don’t mean what I am saying, I figure why say it?
For instance, the Catholic Church at one time scared me into thinking it would be sacrilegious if, when the priest at Mass would turn around and say, “pax vobiscum” (peace be with you), and I would answer, “et cum spiritu tuo” (and also with you) that if I didn’t really mean those words, I may be committing a sin of lying. (if only a venial sin) But what if I truly didn’t care about saying “peace be with you” to that priest whom I didn’t care about in the first place. In that case, my not responding, “and with you” would not be lying, but actually telling the truth. Think about that for a moment.
Another example of me forgoing banal phrases when meeting and greeting folk is this: I can’t ever remember asking someone “how are you” when shaking their hand.
First, I usually don’t care how they are, and second, it would not be in my character to use this dull cliche.
Yet, I’ll bet many who use “how are you” as an ice breaker when meeting others, really do care about how that person is. Well, good for them, but I just don’t do “how are you,” mostly because it would be a waste of my time since I probably really don’t care.
I do sometimes catch someone off guard when they introduce themselves to me saying, “I am Larry Smith,” and I reply, “yes you are.” I’ll admit that borders on being rude, but it is sort of original and lots of times I sense they get a kick out of it.
And how do I answer the phone? I simply say, “Bob Statz speaking.” No preface with a hello, or good morning, just “BS speaking.” No tripe from this fellow.
I was told by those in the office where I work that I would never be hired to answer the phone in any business, because of how cold I sound when answering a call. Well, the warning that I would never be called on to be a secretary certainly did not break my heart.
But this is not to say I am amused at those little, old throw-away comments made now a then. For instance, when, in the early 1970s while serving a tour in Vietnam, the terms “there it is” followed by “check it out” were in vogue. I was certainly not buying into those catch phrases back then, so I would often answer my combat buddies with “where” when they stated “there it is,” after which they would act befuddled and I suspect were seldom amused.
Back then, I should have used the worn out phrase, “far out, man.” But I didn’t.
Instead, I went out and bought myself a pair of bell-bottom pants and a polyester shirt. And, back then, after that purchase, I could honestly say, I “had a nice day.”
Bob Statz, semi-professional photo-journalist
