As a kid, the town dump, yes, many small towns had dumps, was located just yards from a river that cut through the north side of our village. It seemed completely normal at the time, in the early 1970s, that people could dump garbage in a wooded area with no real restrictions in place. But even a child could recognize having a dump abutting a river was uncomfortably ignorant. I’m certain there are entire generations that have no idea these dumps ever existed or where their buried remnants remain.
Keep in mind, this was the same period when it also seemed normal that people routinely threw garbage out their car windows as they raced down highways. Road ditches were littered with McDonald’s bags and glass bottles.
In rural areas it was also common for individual homeowners, even in smaller towns, to have 55-gallon steel burn barrels. That’s where they’d often dispose of their garbage. This was before the heavy onset of plastics. Most materials were still being packaged with paper, cardboard, glass and tin. I distinctly remember picking through burned garbage to fish charred tin cans out every month or so.
I guess everyone was so busy buying stuff that they didn’t give much thought to where all the waste was going. We had so much open space that giving up a few acres here and there to handle our waste was widely accepted. Most of us did not recognize how it might someday affect our environment. That all changed in the 1970s when roughly 1,500 operating dumps in Minnesota were replaced by about 140 permitted landfills.
Today, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency lists 110 landfills in its closed landfill program. To see them listed on a statewide map is enough to make you shudder at what lurks below our seemingly pristine state. It’s graphic proof that there are very few counties in Minnesota that don’t have an old landfill that will be monitored for leakage in perpetuity. And former city dumps? They would light up that map like a Vegas-themed Christmas tree.
Today, we recognize just how important environmental awareness is to our planet, yet there are certain habits we hold on to that a future generation will look at and wonder what we were thinking. Maybe it will be our generous consumption of fresh water in places like Minnesota. How we water our yards to keep them green and thick, while Californians restrict their shower use to five minutes. Maybe it will be the tidal wave of spent batteries that is sure to be coming with the onset of the electric vehicle. Or maybe it will be all those cell phones that we replace every two years. Not all of them are recycled.
There are likely many products that we use today that will become a new challenge for our planet’s health. But that should not stop us from thinking about what we can do now to reduce the pressure facing our world.
Think simple. Plastic bags will eventually be banned in our stores. They are just too harmful to the planet and take too many years to break down for their use to continue. We can wait for local government bodies to mandate change or we can start taking our own steps.
Reusable bags are certainly available and could help put a dent in plastic use. At a minimum, paper is a better option.
We can also recycle everything possible in our home waste stream. For many of us, the amount of materials we recycle is now equal to or greater than what we send to the landfill. This is especially important in a world where delivery to our doorsteps has created a whole new avenue of waste. And that includes everything from the cardboard boxes that land at our doorsteps, to the Styrofoam packaging inside and plastic tape that holds the boxes together. Amazon already offers consumers the option of having deliveries dropped once a week, thus reducing the number of times a gas-powered truck that exhales toxic fumes rolls down our streets to deliver toilet paper.
The green space around us will only get smaller with each generation. How we plan for that now will determine what the world will look for our grandchildren and their children. None of us is proud of the mistakes we made in the past, but each of us plays a small role in what comes next. Our waste decisions begin with us, but get delivered to our kids. Let’s not leave them a mess.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
