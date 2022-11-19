PlumelessThistleFlower01_MDA.jpg

Tear-drop shaped plumeless thistle flower. Plumeless thistle is listed as a Prohibited Noxious Weed in Minnesota; landowners should eliminate any plants found on their property and prevent them from going to seed.

 Photo provided

I don’t know about you, but I’m already missing seeing all the purple flowers of July and August! The fall weather is making me nostalgic for watching all the new blooms of native plants each week in the summertime. One purple flower that always catches my eye is that of a thistle. It’s mostly the non-native thistles that catch my eye, though it is always a fun “treat” to stumble upon a native thistle.

In Minnesota, there are several species of thistle that are native to the state. The native thistle species are great pollinator plants and are often overlooked in restoration plantings. The simplest way to distinguish between native and nonnative thistles is by touch: you will be able to touch native thistles without hurting too much! Though, this is not the only distinguishing characteristic, so be sure to do some additional research. Check out the Xerces Society for a guide to native thistles in the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.