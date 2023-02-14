Rob Schmieg, a certified nurse anesthetist (CRNA), has joined Riverwood Healthcare Center’s surgical services provider team.
Schmieg brings extensive anesthesia experience, working at Lakewood Health in Staples as a CRNA and director of anesthesia, and most recently as an anesthesia supervisor and CRNA for Mayo’s Critical Access Hospitals in Wisconsin. During his CRNA practice, he has developed specialty skills in obstetrics, labor and delivery, as well as regional anesthesia/analgesia and general anesthesia.
“Rob brings outstanding anesthesia skills and experience to enhance the surgery patient experience here,” remarks Ken Westman, Riverwood CEO. “We are excited to have him join our surgery team.”
Beginning his career as a flight paramedic and flight nurse in the late 1980s, Schmieg went on to work as a registered nurse in emergency and critical care units, became a certified registered nurse anesthetist and began his career working at MeritCare Hospital and Dakota Clinic/Innovis Health in Fargo. He most recently worked as an anesthesia region supervisor for Mayo Clinic.
Schmieg holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from North Dakota State University and completed his master’s degree in Nurse Anesthesia at the University of North Dakota College of Medicine and Health Sciences, plus a Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia degree from Chamberlain University.
“My personal approach to medical care is to take care of each patient to the best extent of my ability, as I would want my family treated by someone else,” Schmieg comments.
Schmieg is relocating to the Aitkin area from Wisconsin with his partner, Heidi, and their five children, Kayla, Garrett, Luke, Kiara and Klaire. He enjoys spending time with family and almost anything outdoors, including hunting, fishing and going to their Leech Lake cabin.
