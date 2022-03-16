Although the major focus for the Onamia City Council March meeting was to be a report on the City’s annual audit done by city accountant Mary Reedy, much of the time during the two-hour gathering dealt with two public hearings and the sale of some prominent property on Main Street.
First on the docket was the Council hoping to approve the abatement issues with regard to the building of Red Willow Estates, a 35-unit housing development scheduled to begin moving dirt this summer on land within the city limits just across Hwy. 169 from downtown Onamia.
The Council quickly okayed the abatement resolution, but ran into a few snags with several other issues.condition.
Sara Treiber, spokesperson for the development project, told the Council their people were not in a position at the time to pass on the abatement agreement due to a few legal matters.
Councilman Bill Hill expressed his disappointment that all of this couldn’t have been acted upon that evening, and Treiber apologized, but both sides agreed they could not approve the abatement agreement without all the items being squared away.
There were two other items concerning the project— the development agreement and an emergency plan for the housing site — that were in limbo with regard to signing off by the Council.
Treiber promised to have all three of the issues brought up to date for the April 13 city council meeting.
Next up, was a short presentation by city engineer Dave Blommel, who showed the Council a drawing of what the proposed water treatment plant could look like.
The plant is scheduled for ground-breaking this summer on the site of the present tennis courts in one of the city parks.
The Council agreed to several minor changes in the original schematic, and later in the meeting, time was awarded several audience members to speak and ask questions about this proposed plant.
The first to speak was an Onamia resident who lives near the city park, who quoted a former townsperson as saying, beware that this park will stay the same and not be developed.
Others throughout the evening posed questions mainly about the ramifications of placing a water-treatment facility on the tennis court cite.
Parks chairperson on the Council Joe Boeringa said that only the area where the tennis court sits will be vacated, and the rest of the park left in tact.
In fact, Boeringa said plans are to make improvements to the park area and the Council is working to find a new home for a new tennis facility.
Mayor Marge Agnew echoed the Council’s resolve to make good on their promise to relocate the tennis facility, saying, “rest assured, any amount of land taken for this water plant will be replaced (in kind).”
Later in the meeting, city zoning representative Gene Falconer went over a development proposal by a party who was interested in purchasing three parcels of ground from the City located between Hwy. 27/Main Street and the Soo Line ATV Trail (403 and 407 St., plus the parcel in between).
The buyer, CGB DT LLC, quoted a purchase price for the parcels of $150,000, with some other stipulations to be agreed upon, including who would pay the closing costs.
Before approving the sale of the property, the Council mentioned the fact that the facilities presently on that site such as the skating rink, skateboard park and basketball area would all be relocated at a future date.
The Council, not mentioning by name what commercial building would be occupying that site, signed off on that sale.
With an hour gone by in the meeting, Mary Reedy was given the floor and went through with the Council a 20-page summary of where the city’s money went last year.
A summary of that report was shared with the Messenger the following day by city clerk, Kathy McCullum, who said, “the city is in good financial shape.”
