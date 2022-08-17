With the signing of a purchase agreement to build a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store on three adjacent lots on Main Street Onamia, which was the site of the city skating rink, skate-boarding park and basketball court, along with the impending building of a water treatment plant at the site of the present tennis courts in a city park, the City of Onamia has planned a Parks Planning Meeting for Tuesday evening, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. 

The meeting is open to the public for the purpose of discussing relocation plans for the vacated sports stations around town. On hand to help moderate the meeting will be Mayor Marge Agnew, Council Parks representative Joe Boeringa and several city maintenance workers who would be responsible for maintaining the new sporting venues.

