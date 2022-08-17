With the signing of a purchase agreement to build a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store on three adjacent lots on Main Street Onamia, which was the site of the city skating rink, skate-boarding park and basketball court, along with the impending building of a water treatment plant at the site of the present tennis courts in a city park, the City of Onamia has planned a Parks Planning Meeting for Tuesday evening, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public for the purpose of discussing relocation plans for the vacated sports stations around town. On hand to help moderate the meeting will be Mayor Marge Agnew, Council Parks representative Joe Boeringa and several city maintenance workers who would be responsible for maintaining the new sporting venues.
As for the major topics covered at the August council meeting, councilors voted to accept the final plat of the 20-unit Red Willow Estate, with one small caveat concerning an easement along the Soo Line Trail that is yet to be worked out among the county and Corporate Ventures. The council agreed to sign the plat as it is so, as Councilman Bill Hill said, “We will not be blocking construction.”
City engineer Dave Blommel addressed the council saying that there is progress toward the start of building the new water-treatment plant in Onamia.
The council also granted various licenses to Todd Nystedt, who is in the process of purchasing Litke’s Liquor located in Onamia along Highway 169. Nystedt said he hopes to be running his store by Sept. 15.
Maintenance department head, Gene Falconer, mentioned several methods his department is trying to solve the color and odor problem with water flowing to homes, mainly near the city water tower. Falconer emphasized the fact that the water, as it is, is safe for drinking, but the odor and color are definitely something that has to be rectified.
Fire Department Chief Bruce Peterson asked the maintenance department if water flow and pressure would be less than it is currently when it reaches the hydrants near the newly constructed Red Willow Estates housing development. Falconer said it would be less coming out of those hydrants, but it may not be a problem for the fire department.
The council announced the date for the annual October Fest celebration in town as Saturday, Oct. 8.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
