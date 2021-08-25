The Onamia City Council was at quorum on Aug. 11 with the official seating of Sandy Nelson, who, running uncontested, was voted in as a councilwoman the day before by a margin of 19-0. Nelson had previously been appointed to the Council to fill the vacant seat of John Sammis. Commenting on the small voter turnout, Onamia City Clerk, Kathy McCullum, quipped that the event worked out to “over 40 dollars a vote.” On hand to update the Council on the progress of the proposed Red Willow Estates Development, an affordable housing project in Onamia slated to feature 30 units, were Sara Treiber, Julius Aubid and Dustin Goslin, each with major roles to play in the project. The development is set to be built on land east of Highway 169 near the site of the vacated Meat On Mille Lacs store. Goslin, VP of Business and Economic Development with Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, reiterated to the Council the nature of this housing project, saying, the project was designed to provide affordable workforce housing in the area since studies have shown that many who work in the Mille Lacs area are currently commuting from as far away as 50 miles on a daily basis. The Council was advised about a planned start to the project this September and hoping to have 12 of the 30 units ready to go by October of 2022 and all the units ready to be occupied by that years end.
Discussion on various concerns the Council had with the development centered upon who could and would be qualified for living in these quarters and concerns about how emergency vehicles could be accessed to the grounds. Project planner Treiber assured the Council that the screening process for those hoping to live in these homes was robust and would be similar to that of a development near Hinckley which had been successful. As for the logistics of emergency vehicles entering and exiting the property, Treiber took notes and was to alert the architects of the project of the Council’s concerns.
Concerns about financing and manning the current and future police department in Onamia were aired, with several scenarios put forward as to how to best implement the City police staff. No action was taken by the Council, but that issue, along with issues of back pay, comp pay and vacation time and pay are sure to resurface especially in lieu of next year’s budget proposals which are set to be worked out next month.
One other lingering issue the Council spent considerable time discussing was that of what to do with property zoned commercial but also requested to include living quarters. As the current City ordinance stands, if there is to be living spaces in a commercially-zoned building, a space must be devoted to a business and other space could support living quarters. Recently, there are property owners of commercial land in the City of Onamia, who wish only to provide housing. The City Planning Commission recently developed what they called a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) in which they could grant a property owner in a commercial zone the right to use space for living quarters, provided they meet certain criteria. The Council hopes to amend the current ordinance to grant future CUP privileges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.