A complete quorum was present for the September meeting of the Onamia City Council last Wednesday.
The Council proceeded to pass three motions that should go a long way toward expediting the proposed 30-unit, Red Willow Estates housing complex, a development initiated by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures to be located east of Highway 169 near the site of the former Meat On Mille Lacs.
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures has tentative plans to break ground on the Red Willow Estates project on Friday, Oct. 8 with the hope of having 12 units ready for use by the fall of 2022 and all the units finished by year’s end.
The first motion passed by the Council granted a Conditional Use Permit (CUP), complete with 28 conditions for consideration, and a Planned Unit Development (PUD) outline.
The second motion was to accept the preliminary plat design (see picture on page three), and finally the Council agreed to the fees they would charge the developers for the CUP and PUD permits, sewer and water access, along with digging fees and the building permit. “We (the Council) can see that this project will generate a good share of property taxes along with needed housing for our city,” said Mayor Marge Agnew.
Other issues addressed by the Council included the report from the city fire department that they have hired Brandon Price to their force. The Council then accepted with regrets the resignation of Linda Albertson who has spent the past two+years assisting city clerk, Kathie McCollum, to which McCollum said, “I will really miss her.”
As per a letter from the city engineer, Dave Blommel commented on the status of a proposed water treatment plant project. Bloomer wrote, “The funding for the project has been approved. The project will consist of installation of a new water treatment facility (on the grounds of the tennis court in an Onamia park), drilling a new municipal well, rehabilitation of the water tower and the relocation of the existing tennis courts (exact location of those courts to be determined later.” The Council will have to authorize the specifics of the project in the ensuing months.
The Council also authorized a revised Juvenile Curfew Ordinance, making it unlawful for a juvenile to be present in any public place or on the premises of any establishment within the City of Onamia within curfew hours as follows: Juveniles aged 14 years and under: any time between 10 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and 5 a.m. on the following day; and any time between 11 p.m. on any Friday or Saturday and 5 a.m. on the following day. For juveniles aged 15-17: any time between 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, and 5 a.m. on the following day; and any time between 11 a.m. on any Friday or Saturday and 5 a.m. on the following day. The specifics of this Ordinance may be viewed in its entirety at Onamia City Hall.
The Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway Committee invites the Onamia City Council as well as any area residents to take a 68-mile, “Scenic Byway Bus Tour and Lunch” on Sept. 29. This educational event and lunch is free to the public and those interested in taking the tour should RSVP to penny.simonsen@ecrdc.org by Sept. 24.
