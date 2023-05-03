Mille Lacs County Board Commissioner Dave Oslin appeared at a special Onamia City Council meeting last Friday, requesting on behalf of the county that the city of Onamia lend their support to an Amicus Brief being prepared to present in the ongoing lawsuit between Mille Lacs County and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
The Onamia City Council met in a special session on Friday, April 28 for the purpose of discussing a city Amicus Brief request by Mille Lacs County regarding the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe et al vs Mille Lacs County et al, and the impending District Court Case #17-cv-05155. The meeting, held at 11 a.m., was open to the public.
On hand to promote support of the Amicus Brief and for the county’s side of the lawsuit was County Commissioner Dave Oslin. He implored the Onamia City Council to consider joining four other northern Mille Lacs County governmental entities, including the City of Wahkon, Isle Township (not the City of Isle), South Harbor Township and Kathio Township, in supporting an Amicus Brief to be drawn up by a Mille Lacs County-appointed law firm. The purpose of the brief would be to re-enforce the county’s positions on the issues of the lawsuit with regard to county law enforcement and reservation boundaries.
Oslin claimed that the county’s lawyer, Randy Thompson, requested the county board ask towns and townships within the 61,000 acres in question in the lawsuit to adopt an Amicus Brief in support of the county’s positions.
Onamia councilmembers asked Oslin for specifics as to what would be in the brief, and what might be the ramifications for the city if the Band won the lawsuit. Oslin replied that the reservation part of the suit, the law enforcement issues and the changing jurisdictions are “complicated with lots of unknowns.”
