Asking a favor

Mille Lacs County Board Commissioner Dave Oslin appeared at a special Onamia City Council meeting last Friday, requesting on behalf of the county that the city of Onamia lend their support to an Amicus Brief being prepared to present in the ongoing lawsuit between Mille Lacs County and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

 Photo by Bob Statz

The Onamia City Council met in a special session on Friday, April 28 for the purpose of discussing a city Amicus Brief request by Mille Lacs County regarding the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe et al vs Mille Lacs County et al, and the impending District Court Case #17-cv-05155. The meeting, held at 11 a.m., was open to the public.

