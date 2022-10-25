October is Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month. Depression and mental health are topics not discussed in our personal lives, with friends or in the workplace. The goal of this important month is to bring attention to these often deemed taboo topics, hopefully encourage conversation, and make it OK.  We also want to reach out and help those in need, assist in finding services and resources those experiencing mental health conditions deserve. 

There are many different types of depression and mental health disorders. From seasonal affective disorder (SAD) to bipolar disorder to generalized anxiety, to alcohol abuse, each one of these and many other mental health disorders can be diagnosed and treated specifically.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.