October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989, but efforts to create such a day started in the late 1970s. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for victims and survivors. 

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, including Mille Lacs County, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, race, religion or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime. 

