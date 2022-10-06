October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989, but efforts to create such a day started in the late 1970s. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for victims and survivors.
Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, including Mille Lacs County, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, race, religion or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.
Approximately one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence in the U.S.
Executive Director Judy Pearson has served Pearl and its clients for more than 20 years. She emphasized the importance of community support and involvement in preventing domestic violence and keeping our neighbors safe.
“This month, and throughout the year, we recognize and honor all those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence and support those still experiencing the ill effects of violence,” Pearson said. “This is also a time to show our appreciation to all those who continue to be vigilant in recognizing and combating domestic violence in our communities. All of us, in our various roles, must believe and support survivors of domestic violence. Services can only go so far. It takes a community to keep victims safe.”
Pearl Crisis Center in Milaca has served victims/survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault and their families in Mille Lacs and surrounding counties since 1996. The Community Closet, the non-profit thrift store in downtown Milaca and the public face of Pearl volunteers has been operational since 2005. All proceeds from the Community Closet sale of clothing and household items fund programs and services offered by Pearl Crisis Center. The store is managed by an all-volunteer staff and is always looking for community members to become part of that team.
Approximately 296 residents of Mille Lacs and nearby counties have been given services related to their own experiences with domestic violence within the past year alone. The victims and families who seek assistance from Pearl Crisis Center come from all cities and townships, with the majority of those living in Princeton (24 percent) and Milaca (10 percent) townships. More than 13 percent of victims seeking services at Pearl during the past year were pregnant at the time of the abuse. Most survivors of domestic violence were between the ages of 25 and 54 (about 53 percent of those served within the past year) and more than 20 percent of those served in 2022 have been children younger than 12. In the past year, Pearl has assisted 230 women and girls and 66 men and boys.
In cooperation with the Mille Lacs County District Attorney, Pearl Crisis Center has been instrumental in launching the Domestic Violence Court within the jurisdiction, leading Minnesota and the nation by becoming one of the first courts to implement such a program. Starting in 2016, the DV court provides those convicted of felony level domestic violence and facing new charges, an 18-month program with close judicial and probationary supervision enforced by strict conditions of release, surveillance, weekly offender accountability check-ins and utilizing an extended system of victim support services to enhance victim safety. Graduates of the Mille Lacs County Domestic Violence Court program have been found to be less likely to reoffend after completion than those serving traditional jail time for their convictions.
Purple Thursday is a national day of action each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about domestic violence and a way for people to show their commitment to promoting healthy relationships. The Community Closet Thrift Store in Milaca also plans on creating a display in the window in observance of DV awareness month. The store will have opportunities for shoppers to donate to Pearl services in addition to their purchases in exchange for recognition for those donations in the display.
For more information on how to support Pearl and its efforts in combating domestic violence and keeping victims and the community safe, visit www.pearlcrisiscenter.com. If you or someone you know is in need of services or support, call the crisis line at 800-993-6914.
