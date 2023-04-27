The Kathio Township Board recently said farewell to long-time board member Barb Welty who served over 30 years on the panel. Pictured above are the board members: Ron Adolphson, Jim Lease, Kim Drabelis, Welty, Tom Cunz and Deanna Soderberg.
The Kathio Township Board recently said farewell to long-time board member Barb Welty who served over 30 years on the panel. Pictured above are the board members: Ron Adolphson, Jim Lease, Kim Drabelis, Welty, Tom Cunz and Deanna Soderberg.
When frequenting a mom-and-pop resort on Mille Lacs’ west side during summers as a child, it is more than likely young Barb Rasmussen could not have foreseen that, in the ensuing years, she would return to the shores of the big lake married to a friend she met at that resort, own that resort and become one of the most influential women in northern Mille Lacs County.
But that, in a nutshell, is exactly what happened to Ms. Rasmussen. She married Francis Welty, moved with him in 1959 to take over Wigwam Inn (owned then by Welty’s parents), raised six children and with all that managed to devote a major part of her adult life volunteering on committees and boards that served to shape the betterment of the Mille Lacs area.
A list of committees and boards Barb Welty served on during the past 60 years is staggering (see list, below).
Asked why she bothered to take part in so many civic and local governing organizations, Welty said, “Early on, when my children were young and going to our schools, I took an interest in doing what I could to see that their places of learning were the best they could be.”
Indeed, she not only chaired the Onamia School Board but was also on hand to help guide District 480 in building a new high school which later led to also building a brand new grade school.
Louie Gravel, whose family is synonymous with the birth and growth of Onamia and the surrounding area, said of Welty, “When she took on a project, you knew it was going to get done. She definitely was a mover and shaker in our town and around Mille Lacs.”
Welty’s reputation as a take-charge and competent area leader led other organizations to enlist her talents.
She not only served on boards around the big lake and northern Mille Lacs County, but her duties also carried her to the state and national level of governance.
“I was fortunate in thatI got to know so many people in so many departments around the state, so I was able to call on them as valuable contacts to get things done,” Welty said.
During the past decade, Welty has gradually shed some or her board and committee positions and on April 17, after serving over 39 years on the Kathio Township Board, she attended her final meeting, saying goodbye to one of her cherished local elected positions.
The Kathio Township Board took time to present Welty with a unique steel plaque with her name engraved and had only good words as they wished her bon voyage.
All six of Barb’s family members were also on hand to witness this right of passage.
Barb said it was special to her to see all her children, but in some ways sad to say goodbye to a job she so loved. “For the most part, I loved what I was doing.”
The Mille Lacs’ matriarch may be taking leave, but don’t count her out when the next committee comes calling.
Resume of Barb Welty’s Board work:
*Mille Lacs Energy Board of Directors: Secretary/Treasurer; Director on State Board of Mn. Coops.
*East Central Regional Development Board: Personnel and Budget Committee; Transportation Advisory Committee; Board of Ageing Committee; DOT Advisory Committee for District 3.
*Garrison Kathio West Mille Lacs Lake Sewer District: Board of Managers; Treasurer.
*Church of St. Therese of Vineland: Trustee; Secretary.
*Kathio Township Board: Clerk (39 1/2 years).
*Mille Lacs County Association of Townships; Chairperson.
*Mille Lacs County Sign Program: Co-Representative.
*Minnesota Association of Townships Board: Formerly Director District 8; Formerly National Association of Townships Rep; Served on U.S. Census Board for 2000 and 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.