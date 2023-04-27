When frequenting a mom-and-pop resort on Mille Lacs’ west side during summers as a child, it is more than likely young Barb Rasmussen could not have foreseen that, in the ensuing years, she would return to the shores of the big lake married to a friend she met at that resort, own that resort and become one of the most influential women in northern Mille Lacs County. 

But that, in a nutshell, is exactly what happened to Ms. Rasmussen. She married Francis Welty, moved with him in 1959 to take over Wigwam Inn (owned then by Welty’s parents), raised six children and with all that managed to devote a major part of her adult life volunteering on committees and boards that served to shape the betterment of the Mille Lacs area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.