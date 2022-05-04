It’s official! The Messenger called ice-out on Mille Lacs Lake May 2. The big lake thawed a little over a week later than the average, that date is April 22, and that made sense with the way this spring just would not let go.
Earlier last week it was really warm with some rain on Saturday, April 23, and the next day the wind blew from the south, and that’s when the ice really started to shift and push up on the north shorelines. Then the wind shifted to the west and ice began moving to the east shoreline as well. After that, most of the week was quiet with little movement.
The wind on April 24 was the first significant shift of the main sheet. That is a telltale sign that ice-out is not going to be long off. At that point, the sheet was basically a floating raft of honeycombed ice just waiting for a wind to blow it off. Thursday brought more rain and a steady west wind with high gusts, but that was not enough either to clear the lake.
As of Friday morning, the east winds began to blow and rain settled in over the weekend with some minor shifting. But Sunday morning the wind shifted to the northwest and the main sheet began to drift to the south end.
Mille Lacs guru Steve Fellegy has been a part of calling ice-out on the lake for decades. He messaged the Messenger Sunday afternoon and said, “I drove around the entire lake with a 60 power scope in hand late afternoon, near as I can tell, the ice sheet is across the lake from north of Hunters Point to south of Big Point to Brown’s Point, and south to Shore Acres and back east to south of Big Point. So, about half the lake is ice free? The Garrison/Isle trip is blocked....no doubt.”
But come Monday morning that ice appeared to have dissipated overnight, with some clogged bays on the west and south side, and with that, it appeared a boat could make it from Garrison to Isle without encountering any major ice floes in the path. That is the method that has been used for years to call ice-out. Satellite imagery is another great tool, but the last few days yielded no images as it was completely clouded over.
With average ice-out being April 22, this year’s ice-out is a little later than average by 10 days. The earliest ice out record is March 26, 2012, beating a previous record of April 2, 2000. The latest ice-out is the year after the earliest, on May 16, 2013. That year, anglers struggled to fish the open water along the rim as the main lake was still solid on opening day of fishing May 11.
Now I’m sure some people can probably remember some other records, but these particular dates are from the “43 years of ice outs” chart kept at the Messenger.
The paper has been keeping “ice-out” records for many years, but I don’t know of any “ice-in” records. I’ve personally been keeping ice records (on my garage wall) since we moved here in 2003. The average ice-in date according to those records is December 2, so this last year’s date was about two weeks later on December 17, 2021. With the later ice-in again last year, that made for the shorter ice season for two years in a row. The earliest freeze I personally have on record was Nov.13, 2014. The latest was the following year when it didn’t freeze solid until Dec. 22, 2015.
