Melissa (Agnew) Blanchard, a 2009 graduate and star athlete from Onamia High School, ran her first Boston Marathon on April 17.
The 127th running of this event is known for its grueling hills and huge numbers of participants, all of whom have to qualify for the world-renowned race. Over 30,000 took part in the run and Melissa finished in the top third of the pack.
Following the race, she texted her mother, Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew and said the race was “harder than I thought it would be.”
But Melissa is not new at running in big events throughout her storied career. In high school, she, along with her twin sister Jenny and several other talented runners, led the Mille Lacs Raiders to several conference championships in cross-county and twice helped the Raiders qualify for a berth in the state Class A Cross-county meet.
Following high school, Melissa attended the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota where she excelled in both cross-country and track for the Marauders.
While at the university, she earned All-American status 15 times in cross-country and track and was a three-time national champion in events which included the mile run and several relay teams.
She went on to earn a Doctorate of Chiropractic and today owns and operates a clinic in Farmington, Minnesota.
Married and a mother of one child, Mel has continued keeping in shape in the sport of long-distance running and last summer she qualified for the big race out East by placing well at the annual Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.