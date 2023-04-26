boston marathon_ melissa Agnew.jpg

Melissa (Agnew) Blanchard, a 2009 graduate and star athlete from Onamia High School, ran her first Boston Marathon on April 17. 

The 127th running of this event is known for its grueling hills and huge numbers of participants, all of whom have to qualify for the world-renowned race. Over 30,000 took part in the run and Melissa finished in the top third of the pack. 

