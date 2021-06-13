Onamia High student/ athletes MaKayla Balder and Kailee Barnett recently signed letters of intent to continue to play post secondary volleyball following graduation.
The two will most likely be an asset and will bring success to their college team since they were key players in the success of the Onamia Panthers volleyball program the past few seasons.
Balder and Barnett led the Panthers to the Great River Conference Championship last fall, and both players were voted All-Conference.
Barnett was All-Conference defense and Balder was All Conference MVP and All-Conference setter of the year.
Both players are scheduled to continue their education and play college volleyball for St. Cloud Technical Community College this coming fall.
Speaking about her former star players, OHS volleyball coach Marcia Balder said, “These girls played together year-round since third-grade and are excited to be able to play a couple more years together. MaKayla and Kailee were a huge asset to the success of the OHS volleyball program and they both have set high standards for themselves and their fellow teammates throughout their careers.”
