Onamia High students Kaylee Sasker (left) and Jennifer Dickson (right) was an audience favorite when they performed the song “It’s Not Like I Like You” during the OHS talent show prior to the school’s Thanksgiving break. Their rendition earned them the grand prize among the 13 acts that took part in the show.
Photo provided
Show of talent
Max Blake won the second-place award in the Onamia High talent show for his rendition of “Amazing Grace,” played on a unique flute.
Photo provided
In awe of Santa
On Dec. 4 at the Onamia Depot Library, four-year-old Calvin Brown of Hillman got a chance to sit on Santa’s lap and tell the man in red what he’d like for Christmas.
Photo provided
Paying homage
Mille Lacs Area Health System CEO Bill Nelson presided over the annual “Tree of Light” ceremony that was taped for virtual view due to pandemic issues.
The first week of December featured a variety of events in the Onamia area which had to do with the seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
A fun send-off to the Thanksgiving holidays for the students of Onamia High has been an annual talent show during school hours just before the holiday break.
The yearly event this year featured entertainment acts chosen from students grades 6-12.
One of the earliest sightings of Santa typically takes place at the Onamia Depot Library during the first weekend of December. At that event, children get a chance to meet and have their picture taken with Santa. Also, this year, each child received a complimentary cookie courtesy of the Onamia Civic Association and could choose a resin figurine of Santa from a collection of Santa figurines donated by Bill and Ginnie Konze and could choose three books to take home with them compliments of the Onamia Depot Library.
Rounding out the week, the Mille Lacs Area Health System’s Auxiliary sponsored its annual Tree of Light ceremony, where they honor those in the area who have passed away by reading heir names aloud and lighting a candle in their honor.
Last season, because of pandemic issues, this annual event was canceled.
This season, the ceremony was brought back, but under a different guise, again because of issues with the pandemic.
The ceremony was video-taped at Holy Cross Church in Onamia with just those presiding over the event present.
That video is made available for view by visiting the Mille Lacs Area Health System Foundation web-site at: MLAHF.org or by viewing it on the MLAHF’s Facebook page.
