St. John’s Prep
The Onamia Panthers baseball team opened their season on the road, taking on the St. John’s Prep Johnnies on April 15.
St. John’s pitching faced 19 Onamia batters, striking out 14, walking four and allowing just one hit off the bat of Eric Dickson on the way to a commanding 11-1 win in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
On the mound for the Panthers were Brendon Carlson who went three innings, giving up thre runs on three hits and striking out six, followed by one inning from Noah Rohloff who allowed three runs on three hits, and Cayden Eagle finished the 5-inning affair throwing one inning where he gave up five runs, on two hits, walked four and struck out two.
Onamia 0 0 0 0 1 1
St. John’s 0 0 3 5 3 11
