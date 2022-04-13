Onamia High students, Jennifer Dickson and Noah Jacobson, who as part of the Mille Lacs Raiders speech team competed at the Section 7A meet last week, earned berths in the State Speech meet scheduled for April 23.
The Mille Lacs Raiders Speech team competed at the Section 7A Speech Tournament staged at Duluth Marshall on April 8.
After placing second as a team at the sub-section tournament, with all speakers advancing, the team arrived in high spirits ready for tough competition at sections.
Only the top twelve speakers in each of the thirteen categories compete as individuals at the section tournament, so the Mille Lacs speakers knew they had to perform at their best.
After the first two preliminary rounds, seven Raider speakers advanced to the finals: Arianna Cash-Hemann in prose, Maxx Patterson in humorous, Svea Carlson and Olivia Gray in drama, Annabelle Blue in original oratory, Jennifer Dickson in storytelling, and Noah Jacobson in poetry.
Tensions ran high at the start of the awards ceremony, where only the top three in each category will advance to state as individuals.
Five Mille Lacs speakers fell short of their goal of advancing to the state tournament, including Cash-Herman and Patterson who both placed sixth in their categories. Gray was fifth in drama, Carlson and Blue both took the heart breaking fourth place spot missing out on advancing by one.
Dickson, a third-year storyteller who missed the state competition last year by earning the dreaded fourth place, came in second and will advance to the state tournament at Eastview High School in Apple Valley on Saturday, April 23.
“Dickson’s goal for every meet was to tell some great stories and have fun, which she will do well at the state tournament,” said Raider head speech coach Alicia Laughery.
Jacobson became the section champion in poetry for the second year in a row, earning him another spot in the state tournament.
“His dedication and excitement for speech is an inspiration to all on our Mille Lacs team,” Laughery said.
Following the team’s performance at sections, assistant speech coach Jessica Patterson and Laughery said they couldn’t be more proud of the hard work this team has put in this year and they said they would like to thank the community for its continued support of the arts in our area.
