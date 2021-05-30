The Onamia high baseball team overall record stands at 5-9 following a 1-2 showing last week, with a double-header at home against Ogilvie and a single game against non-conference Spectrum left on the schedule, before post-season which starts the first Tuesday following Memorial Day.
Wrenshall
Onamia -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 6
Wrenshall -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 16
East Central
Onamia -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 10
EC -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 5
Pine River/Backus
PR/B -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 11
Onamia -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 3
