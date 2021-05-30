Thomas Schleis

Outstanding in his field

Onamia second-baseman Thomas Schleis is one of eight gifted 9th-graders on the OHS baseball team this Spring.

 Photo by bob statz

The Onamia high baseball team overall record stands at 5-9 following a 1-2 showing last week, with a double-header at home against Ogilvie and a single game against non-conference Spectrum left on the schedule, before post-season which starts the first Tuesday following Memorial Day.

Wrenshall

Onamia       --  --  --  --  --  --  --     6   

Wrenshall --  --   --  --  --   --  --    16

East Central

Onamia    --  --  --  --  --  --  --    10     

EC          --  --   --  --  --  --   --     5  

Pine River/Backus

PR/B       --  --  --   --  --  --   --     11

Onamia   --  --  --  --  --  --  --       3

