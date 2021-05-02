The Onamia Panthers baseball team slit a pair of games last week.
Braham
Braham Bomber pitching gave up just one run on two hits and struck out 11 Onamia batters on the way to a 15-1 win over the Panthers on April 20.
Onamia 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Braham 2 3 4 6 0 0 -- 15
McGregor
Tied at 8-8 after six innings, the Onamia Panthers loaded the bases in the seventh and got a timely hit from Nick Ecker to win 9-8.
McGregor 0 0 1 0 5 2 0 8
Onamia 0 0 1 0 3 4 1 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.