Please join us in celebrating the publication of five Ojibwe language books produced by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s Aanjibimaadizing Project in cooperation with the Minnesota Historical Society Press.
Aanjibimaadizing, which means “Changing Lives,” is a program of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Through the Aanjibimaadizing Project, sixteen first speakers have teamed with linguists, teachers, and Ojibwe language experts to create this new literature for Ojibwe language learners. Conceived and presented only in Ojibwe, the stories reflect a rare authenticity as they transmit cultural values, increase vocabulary, and reinforce identity.
The event will be held on Wednesday, October 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Mille Lacs Indian Museum on 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, MN 56359.
