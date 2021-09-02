The Twenty-Eighth Annual Olde-Tyme Fall Fest is being presented outdoors on Saturday September 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by the Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society at the Mille Lacs Lake Museum in Isle, Minn. in cooperation with the Isle Chamber of Commerce. Food will be provided by the Tusenvann Sons of Norway Lodge of Isle.
The event provides a showcase for artisans, authors, musicians, artists, and makers of other handcrafts to meet with the public to display and sell their created items. Various demonstrations or examples of historic activities and machinery and old cars will also be on display.
The Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society and its friends and sponsors have presented this educational and entertaining event since 1993. This event will be our final one of the year, and will also continue to showcase our regular displays while focusing primarily on outdoor activities.
All are strongly encouraged to observe guidelines for safe association at public events.
The museum complex is located on Main Street in Isle at 4th Avenue in the historic 1903 Isle School, along with our associated buildings.
