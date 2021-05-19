Omakakii (Little Frog in the Tree), Richard Joseph Staples, 25 year-old resident of Hinckley, MN passed away on May 15, 2021 at his residence. A private family Funeral Ceremony will be held with Obizaan officiating. Interment will be in the Pennington Fineday Cemetery next to his mother, Sharon. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Richard was born on January 26, 1996 to Marvin Lee Staples, Sr. and Sharon (Fineday) Smith. Richard will join his mother, Sharon and stepfather, Francis (Aggie) Smith; grandparents, Naomi (Leona) Fineday and Joseph Fineday, Jr., (maternal grandparents); and George and Frances (Reynolds) Staples (paternal grandparents) in the spirit world.
Richard is survived by his siblings, Marvin Lee Staples, Jr., Temperence Staples, Shannon Staples, Jeremy Staples; adopted mom, sister, Caitlen McAlister; brothers, Draven Weston, Ethan Drift and Nathan Drift; many aunts, uncles and cousins from the Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Reservations.
Richard was hired as an assembler in Duluth, MN and recently moved to Hinckley, MN to live with his father, Marvin. Richard loved to hunt and fish and, like many of our young, play video games.
Richard will be buried next to his mother, Sharon at the Pennington Fineday cemetery in Pennington, MN.
