At a Great River Conference golf meet last week, Isle senior Teagen Haggberg, representing Mille Lacs Raiders boys golf, posted an 18-hole score of 82 to earn medalist honors, meaning his round was the best of the over 30 boys competing in the tourney. Haggberg’s score also vaulted him into the conference lead in his quest to become the GRC medalist of the year.
